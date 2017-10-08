MLA Ramesh Munda killing: NIA arrests Jharkhand police ASI Sheshnath Singh

The NIA teams are also conducting searches at four locations in Ranchi today in connection with the case, an NIA spokesperson said. The NIA teams are also conducting searches at four locations in Ranchi today in connection with the case, an NIA spokesperson said.

The National Investigation Agency has arrested a Jharkhand Police assistant sub-inspector in connection with the case of killing of MLA Ramesh Munda, allegedly by Naxalites in 2008.

Investigations have revealed that ASI Sheshnath Singh provided prior information about the movement of Munda to Naxals, who then attacked and killed him, an NIA spokesperson said here. Singh has been sent to policy custody till October 15, he said.

The NIA teams are also conducting searches at four locations in Ranchi today in connection with the case, the spokesperson said. Munda, who was a Janata Dal (U) MLA, was killed allegedly by Naxalites when he was delivering a speech at a function in Bundu in his assembly constituency Tamar on July 9, 2008. His two bodyguards were also killed in the attack.

