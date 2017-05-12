MLA objects to Vasundhara Raje photo on land deeds

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras) Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras)

A BJP MLA has questioned the state government’s move to put Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s photo on land deeds being distributed to people as part of a campaign. The land deeds are being given as part of the Mukhyamantri Jan Kalyan Shivir, being held at camps across the state.

“This is somebody’s own land. The government is not giving baksheesh to anyone,” said MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari. “This is not only a cheap publicity stunt but a violation of Supreme Court orders dated May 13, 2015, and March 18, 2016. Further, it could lead to disputes since the deeds don’t have the photo of the beneficiary.”

Tiwari, who was recently served a disciplinary notice by the BJP, has floated his own outfit ‘Deen Dayal Vahini’ while still being a BJP member.

Other BJP leaders, however, defended the move. Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra, who distributed the deeds at one such camp in the city, termed the controversy unnecessary. “There is no harm in having Raje’s photo on the deeds as she is the CM of the entire state and not just one party,” he told mediapersons.

The Congress has also criticised the move. “It is ethically as well as legally wrong. The patta (land deed) is a legal document and it is improper to use it to publicise one political party or leader,” said state Congress president Sachin Pilot.

“The BJP similarly uses the CM’s photo on the flagship Bhamashah card scheme. If someone challenges the land deed in courts, the deeds could be cancelled,” he said.

