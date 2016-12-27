MLA expelled by Akhilesh Yadav returns to SP, courtesy Shivpal

UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (File Photo) UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (File Photo)

STATE SP chief Shivpal Yadav on Monday took back into the party fold MLA Rampal Yadav, who had been expelled by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav when he headed the state party unit.

“Expulsion of Rampal was revoked with the expectation that he will be devoted and disciplined,” a party release issued by Shivpal said.

Rampal was expelled from the party early this year by then state president Akhilesh for maligning the party’s image and his involvements in “illegal activities and irregularities”. Shivpal subsequently took over as state SP chief from his nephew during a bitter power struggle in the ruling party.

Elected as an SP nominee in 2012, Rampal was expelled on April 29 on charges of “indiscipline” and “anti-party activities”. The suspension had followed his arrest, along with eight of his associates, for allegedly assaulting the officials of Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) who were bulldozing his “illegal” commercial complex that was being constructed in Jiyamau area. The MLA and his supporters had also clashed with police and the LDA team, after which police used lathicharge to disperse the mob.

Rampal was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by a lower court after he was booked under various sections of the IPC, including 307 (attempt to murder) and 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act.

In Sitapur, the MLA’s Sparsh Hotel was also demolished.

Rampal, who is SP MLA from Biswan seat in Sitapur, was suspended from the party last year during panchayat polls after he fielded his son Jitendra for the post of district panchayat chairman against SP’s official candidate. Jitendra won the election, following which, his suspension was revoked.

In May, Rampal had alleged that he is facing “life threats” from Akhilesh while his official security has been “withdrawn”. The MLA from Biswan (Sitapur) had told mediapersons that if anything were to happen to him or his family members, the CM should be held responsible.

“I have written about it to Prime Minster (Narendra Modi) and Union Home Minister (Rajnath Singh),” Rampal had claimed.

Taking the allegation of threat directly to the CM’s doorsteps, he had said: “The station officer of Para police station Ashok Yadav threatened me over phone that he will shoot me dead if I highlight the issue. Ashok Yadav claims to be a relative of the CM.” The police officer had refuted the allegations.