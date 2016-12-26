MLA expelled by Akhilesh Yadav returns to Samajwadi Party, courtesy Shivpal Yadav

UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (File Photo) UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (File Photo)

In what could be a fresh irritant to Akhilesh Yadav, his warring uncle and state SP chief Shivpal Yadav today took back in the party fold MLA Rampal Yadav, who was expelled by the chief minister in his previous capacity as head of state SP unit. “Expulsion of Rampal was revoked with the expectation that he will be devoted and disciplined,” a party release issued by SP State President Shivpal Yadav said.

Rampal was expelled from the party early this year by the then state president Akhilesh for maligning party’s image and his involvements in “illegal activities and irregularities”.

Shivpal subsequently took over as the state SP chief from his nephew during a bitter power struggle in the ruling party.

Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) had razed the Sitapur MLA’s illegal complex in April and arrested him along with eight others, including his relative former MLA Rajendra Yadav, for allegedly attacking the LDA team.

Rampal was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a lower court after he was booked under various sections of IPC including 307 (attempt to murder) and 7 Criminal Law amendment act late on Thursday night.

The MLA and his supporters had also clashed with police and LDA team after which police used lathicharge to disperse the mob.

In Sitapur, the MLA’s Sparsh Hotel was also demolished as it was against norms.

Rampal, who is SP MLA from Biswan seat of Sitapur, was suspended from the party last year during panchayat polls after he fielded his son Jitendra for the post of district panchayat chairman against his party’s official candidate. Jitendra won the election.

However, after elections, his suspension was revoked.