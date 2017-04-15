MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu addresses awareness camp in Mohali

Balbir Singh Sidhu celebrates in Mohali. (Photo: Jasbir Malhi) Balbir Singh Sidhu celebrates in Mohali. (Photo: Jasbir Malhi)

MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu from Mohali on Friday stressed the need for organising awareness camps at the village level, so that the public could be made aware about the digital payments and people could make use of cashless payment apps for making digital payments. Sidhu was addressing the public at a district level function organized on the occasion of the birth ceremony of Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar at the auditorium of Shivalik Public School. Earlier, he also visited an exhibition organised by various banks to generate awareness regarding various apps being used for making digital transactions and cashless payments.

Sidhu said the present era is a computer era and to make pace with time people should upgrade ourselves so they can adopt new techniques and can match their footsteps with time. He said that now people can make transactions from their home and need not go to banks for the same. He said digital transactions are transparent and also save time. Appreciating the district and panchayat level program regarding cashless transactions he said that such functions are the demand of the hour and through these programs people adopt new techniques. Earlier, Sidhu also offered flowers in front of the picture of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar. A live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech to encourage digital payments being conducted at Nagpur was also broadcasted. Addressing the program, deputy commissioner, Mohali, Gurpreet Kaur Sapra, said the Lucky draw scheme under Lucky Customer Plan and Digidhan Vyapar Plan started by Niti Aayog will be started in SAS Nagar.

Professor (Rtd.) Baldev Singh explained about Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the principal architect of the constitution of India. A digital presentation was given jointly by Simran from Punjab National Bank and Sugandha from Bank of India regarding digital transactions.

