ML Khattar visits Haryana village that faced British wrath in 1857

At a function to mark Shaheedi Diwas, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday unfurled the national flag in Rohnat, a village in Bhiwani district where the British had unleashed tyranny on several men who were crushed under road rollers after the 1857 revolt. According to a government press release, Khattar is the first Chief Minister to unfurl the national flag in the village. Speaking to The Indian Express over phone, Ravinder Boora, husband of the village sarpanch Reenu Boora, said, “We were not unfurling the national flag because no government in the past honoured families of the martyrs even after the country got independence in 1947. Today, the Chief Minister honoured them and we are happy with his efforts.”

Speaking on the occasion, Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said that people of village Rohnat had shown bravery and killed 11 British officers in Hansi (Hisar). The CM also announced a Shaheed Smark in the village to be constructed over four acres. “Apart from this, the government would bear the expenses for producing an inspiring film based on the history of the village and constitute a Rohnat Freedom Trust with Rs 1 crore to provide free treatment to persons above 60 years of age in the village.”

