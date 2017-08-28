ML Khattar is a good Chief Minister, has been doing ‘good works’: Maneka Gandhi

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi. Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi.

While evading direct reply to the questions pertaining to devastating performance of Haryana government to stop the rioting and violence in Panchkula post-court verdict against Dera Sirsa head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi on Monday said that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is a good Chief Minister, who has been doing good works and running the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Parao’ campaign in successful manner in Haryana.

She was praising Khattar when his resignation is being sought and his government government was under fire from all quarters for Panchkula rioting killing three dozen and injuring nearly 250. She said that because of Haryana government’s alertness, the culprits are booked.

Gandhi was addressing the media in Jalandhar during at the same time when the Ram Rahim was sentenced for 10 years rigorous punishment at Rohtak Jail. Earlier she took the meeting of BJP workers and leader in Jalandhar.

On court verdict against the Ram Rahim, she said, “The matter is with the judiciary, I cannot comment on it, adding further, it is a ‘political matter’ and not related to the issue of women. When asked that two ‘Sadhwis’ (Dera women) were complaint in this case, she evaded reply. She said that not only BJP leaders but the leaders of all political parties visit dera Sirsa.

