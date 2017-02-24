MK Stalin urges Pranab Mukherjee for fresh floor test in Tamil Nadu

DMK Working President MK Stalin. (Source: PTI photo) DMK Working President MK Stalin. (Source: PTI photo)

Arguing that the vote of confidence that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapady K Palaniswamy won in the Assembly was held in an unconstitutional way, DMK working president M K Stalin Thursday met President Pranab Mukherjee and urged him to cancel the February 18 trust vote and order a fresh floor test through secret ballot.

Leading a delegation of senior DMK leaders, he told the President that the incidents leading to the Governor calling for a floor test itself has “greatly shook the conscience of the people, who respect the values of the Constitution of this great nation”.

He said the assembly session was convened hastily and the Speaker arbitrarily refused to yield to the demand for a secret ballot. He said the MLAs of DMK were evicted forcefully from the assembly.