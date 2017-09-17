MK Stalin urges PM Narendra Modi to withdraw daily revision policy of fuel prices

Representational photo Representational photo

DMK working President M K Stalin on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the policy of daily revision of petrol, saying the increase was affecting the people. The ‘daily increase of fuel prices is severely affecting the people, and this (hike) should be reined in,’ he said in a statement in Chennai.

“On behalf of the DMK, I condemn the sky high increase in the prices of petrol and diesel under the BJP-leg regime,” he said.

Stalin, who is the Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly, wanted the Union Petroleum Ministry to take steps to halt the increase in prices of (LPG) cooking gas.

“The daily revision of fuel prices should be reconsidered and this policy (dynamic fuel pricing) must be withdrawn immediately, and the benefits of a decline in (crude) prices at the international market should be passed on to the ordinary people,” he said.

