DMK leader MK Stalin to meet Tamil Nadu Governor today with Congress delegation

September 10, 2017
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president M. K. Stalin will meet Tamil Nadu governor C. Vidyasagar Rao on Sunday, in the evening, to stress on the on the need for a trial of strength in the state assembly. Congress MLAs will also be part of the delegation, led by Stalin. On August 31, a delegation of opposition parties, including the DMK, the Congress, the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) met President Ram Nath Kovind, demanding a floor test in the Assembly.

The opposition parties in Tamil Nadu claimed that the government has been “reduced” to a minority with 21 MLAs owing allegiance to T.T.V. Dinakaran’s AIADMK faction withdrawing their support to Chief Minister E. Palanisamy and thereby, demanded a floor test.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, who was present at the meeting, argued that a party cannot rule a state if the party doesn’t command the mandate of the state and believes that a floor test is the only way to come to a solution.

“The point is that any government of a country has to enjoy the majority of legislative members that can be demonstrated only on the floor of the house. Without a floor test, any action taken by the government doesn’t have the mandate of a majority,” he told the media after the meeting.

