MK Stalin to meet Rahul Gandhi in Delhi over TN power tussle

DMK working president M K Stalin along with party leaders addressing the media at President House in New Delhi on Thursday after a meeting with President Pranab Mukherjee. (PTI Photo/Subhav Shukla) DMK working president M K Stalin along with party leaders addressing the media at President House in New Delhi on Thursday after a meeting with President Pranab Mukherjee. (PTI Photo/Subhav Shukla)

After meeting President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday, DMK working president M K Stalin will meet the Congress top brass Friday in the national capital to discuss the current political turbulence in Tamil Nadu. Stalin will meet the Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi at around 9.45 am at 10 Janpath. He has also sought time to meet with Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

This comes after Stalin met President Pranab Mukherjee at Rashtrapati Bhavan to seek a fresh trust vote in the Tamil Nadu Assembly under a secret ballot voting procedure.

“The present dispensation is not even able to undertake local body elections in the state. No administration work has taken place for nearly 9 months; there’s a standstill in the state. DMK has raised the issue and now the governor must take action,” Stalin said. Stalin said he had met the Governor and submitted a memorandum seeking establishment of a government in the state.

The DMK leader said that the President had assured him that he would look into the matter and take appropriate steps.

The Congress had earlier come down heavily on the Tamil Nadu governor of deliberately delaying the government formation in Tamil Nadu, while accusing the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for the political chaos and alleging that the latter is trying to utilise the situation to stamp the presence of the saffron party in the state.