MK Stalin, Dinakaran begin march over Cauvery issue from Trichy

Protests over the Cauvery issue in Tamil Nadu gathered momentum on Saturday with DMK leader M K Stalin and sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dinakaran launching marches to protest against the Centre’s stand on the river water dispute. Amid the raging issue, appointment of a person from Karnataka as V-C of Anna University drew criticism.

Inaugurating a padayatra, in which other Opposition parties are also participating, from Mukkombu near Trichy Saturday, Stalin said he hopes Tamil Nadu gets a favourable ruling from Supreme Court before he completes the march. “If not, this protest march will be stronger in the coming days,” he said, adding that the ruling AIADMK lacks the courage to even issue a statement condemning the BJP-led central government.

The latest plan of Stalin, who earlier planned to march from Trichy to Chennai and then enter the city with thousands of partymen and farmers, is to cover the entire delta. While the padayatra launched on Saturday will pass through Thanjavur, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts, another march launched on April 9 will cover Ariyalur and Perambalur.

“Both padayatras are scheduled to meet at Cuddalore for a huge public meeting demanding immediate constitution of Cauvery water management board,” said a senior DMK leader. Dinakaran, who now leads Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), launched a march from Dharmapuri Saturday. Alleging that police prevented hundreds of his cadres from reaching Dharmapuri, he said people of Tamil Nadu are not afraid to criticise the Centre. “Few people in the government who want to protect their positions are afraid to talk against BJP. But people are not afraid,” he said. Dinakaran’s march is scheduled to end with a mega rally on April 27 at Nagapattinam.

Opposition parties condemned Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s move to appoint M K Surappa of Karnataka as V-C of Anna University. Stalin said the appointment was not advisable during the ongoing tension between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and added that the Governor should not “belittle” academics in Tamil Nadu by bringing people from other states.

Meanwhile, in Chennai, intelligence agencies have narrowed down on groups suspected to have planned protests over the Cauvery issue during the IPL match at M A Chidambaram stadium on April 10. Security has been beefed up at the stadium to prevent any disruption.

