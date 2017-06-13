MJ Akbar calls for ‘faith equality’ at SAU event

Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar

Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar on Monday asked the South Asian community to build a society which believed in “faith equality” not “faith supremacy”. Akbar was speaking at the second convocation of the South Asian University (SAU) at the Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra in Chanakyapuri.

“South Asia is a sea of faiths, opinions, voices… We must ensure that we live in a society which believes in faith equality, not faith supremacy. Individuals have to find their own to faith. It is not for us to judge whose way is better and whose way is worse,” he said. Akbar said India was “fully committed to bear 100 per cent of the captive cost which has been budgeted at Rs 2,500 crore” to build SAU’s permanent campus at Maidan Garhi.

“As you graduate today, you will leave this University with greater responsibility to steer the process of South Asian development to the destination of shared prosperity, to use the opulence of wisdom and innovation to fight against the deprivation and underdevelopment that is eating away our potentials in the region. And to carry forth the message of peace, harmony and fraternity that have been the ethos of South Asia for ages,” Nepal’s Ambassador to India, Deep Kumar Upadhyay, who was also present at the occasion, said.

At the convocation, 11 students were awarded gold medals and degrees were conferred on nine MPhil students and 185 Masters students.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App