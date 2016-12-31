Mizoram: Security beefed up in Aizawl for peaceful New Year celebration

Police mobile patrolling was intensified from today while more policemen would be pushed to conduct foot patrolling in the city, he said. Police mobile patrolling was intensified from today while more policemen would be pushed to conduct foot patrolling in the city, he said.

Security has been beefed up in and around Aizawl to ensure peace and tranquility during New Year celebrations, Aizawl district SP Lalhuliana Fanai said today. Fanai said though elaborate security arrangements were made since mid-December, additional forces were deployed from today in and around the capital city.

"New Year's eve is rough with drunken brawls, calling for beefing up security," he said, adding that Christmas celebrations in the state this year was completely peaceful with road traffic accident almost nil and drunken brawls at the minimum. Police mobile patrolling was intensified from today while more policemen would be pushed to conduct foot patrolling in the city, he said. Firecrackers worth thousands of rupees and harmful toy guns were seized in Aizawl as the state home minister R. Lalzirliana repeatedly made appeals through the local media asking people to celebrate new year without firecrackers.