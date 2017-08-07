Mizoram-Myanmar: 210 pigs & piglets have died of classical swine fever

The sources said that over 170 pigs died in Champhai town in more than a month since May end, followed by the outbreak of the same disease in Biate village which claimed 40 pigs since first week of July till. (Representational image) The sources said that over 170 pigs died in Champhai town in more than a month since May end, followed by the outbreak of the same disease in Biate village which claimed 40 pigs since first week of July till. (Representational image)

At least 210 pigs and piglets have died due to outbreak of classical swine fever in Mizoram-Myanmar border Champhai town and Biate village in Champhai district since June, official sources said. The sources said that over 170 pigs died in Champhai town in more than a month since May end, followed by the outbreak of the same disease in Biate village which claimed 40 pigs since first week of July till.

State Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department Director Dr Saingura Sailo said laboratory tests confirmed that the cause of the deaths of pigs in Champhai and Biate was classical swine fever which had been present in the state since 1990s.

While pigs taken sick due to the Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) died after a few days of treatment, those infected with classical swine fever died quickly, hardly any time for treatment, according to Remkunga, president of the Biate branch of the Young Mizo Association (YMA).

