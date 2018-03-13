Mizoram making progress in various sectors: Guv Nirbhay Sharma

Mizoram governor Lt General Nirbhay Sharma (File) Mizoram governor Lt General Nirbhay Sharma (File)

Mizoram governor Lt General Nirbhay Sharma on Tuesday said that the state was progressing in various sectors with the government’s New Land Use Policy (NLUP) contributing in the decline of jhum area by 31.3 per cent in six years.

Jhum cultivation is slash and burn agriculture in which the land is first cleared of trees and vegetation, which are then burnt. Crops are grown on the land after it. This primitive practice of cultivation exists in the north eastern states.

In his customary gubernatorial address in the state assembly on the first day of the budget session, Sharma said that his government has taken the bold initiative of implementing the New Economic Development Policy (NEDP) for which a total amount of Rs 1,027 crore had been invested during 2016-17.

“The policy does not comprise of simply distributing fund to all departments as allocation of fund is based on preparation of viable projects which will strengthen the economy, employ sectoral inter-linkages and perpetuate a growth-friendly regulatory environment and improve the ease of doing business in the state,” he said.

The NLUP Project, originally designed for 5 years, continues till today. In addition to the central funds, the state government had allotted more than Rs 140 crore for continuation of NLUP under NEDP-NLUP Convergence Scheme with emphasis on agriculture link road, he said.

Under the convergence scheme a total number of 16000 NLUP beneficiaries are being given assistance of Rs one lakh each in addition to 1,500 beneficiaries covered during 2016-17 under various sectors of the NLUP line departments, he said.

He said that while the gross state domestic product for 2015-16 was estimated at Rs 12487.73 crore, the per capita net state domestic product for the year was Rs 114524.

The percentage growth rate during 2015-16 was 14.53, he added.

