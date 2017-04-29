Mizoram: Heroin worth Rs 8.50 lakh seized, two persons arrested

Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department officials seized 236 grams of heroin, worth Rs 8.50 lakh in the local market and arrested two persons in this connection, official sources said today. Excise and Narcotics department Spokesman Zohmingthanga said that 223 grams of heroin was seized from the possession of Hrangkapruma (39) of Champhai town last evening.

In Aizawl, 13 grams of heroin was seized from the possession of C Rosangi (45) of Mimbung village in Champhai district last evening.

The seized contraband was worth around Rs 8.50 lakh in the local market, the spokesman said, adding that the two accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

