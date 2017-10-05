Mizoram has highest number of clouded leopards in Southeast Asia

Mizoram’s Dampa Tiger Reserve now holds the distinction of housing the highest number of clouded leopards in Southeast Asia, the state government claimed Thursday. The density of population of clouded leopards, locally knows as ‘Kelral’, is 5.14 per 100 sq km in the reserve, situated along the Mizoram-Bangladesh-Tripura, it said in a release.

The area of the reserve is around 80 sq km, the release said, adding, the density of population of marbled cats, also known as ‘Sanghar’, is 5.03 per 100 sq km.

The state’s Environment, Forests and Climate Change Department placed several camera traps at different places across the Dampa Tiger Reserve, which captured the clouded leopards 84 times and the marbled cats 36 times, it added.

