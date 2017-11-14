Mizoram govt forms committee to study 7th pay commission

Mizoram government has constituted a committee to study the seventh pay commission recommendations and to determine if it could be implemented in the state. A notification issued by the state Chief Secretary Lalmalsawma late last evening said that the ‘Pay Committee’ was formed by the government following the decision of the meeting of the council of ministers held on October 25 last.

The Pay Committee is headed by Vice Chairman of the state Planning Commission H. Liansailova. Agriculture Minister K. S. Thanga and Finance Secretary Lalthansanga are its two members while Vanlal Chhuanga, Secretary for Taxation is the member-secretary.

The committee would examine if the pay scale recommended by the seventh central pay commission could be implemented for employees of the government of Mizoram. It would also determine the methods to be applied for fixation of initial pay of employees of the state government.

Earlier, state Finance Minister Lalsawta has said that the state would incur an additional expenditure of about Rs 800 crore annually if it implements the recommendations of the seventh central pay commission.

