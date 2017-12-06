Mizoram government staff go on mass leave for not implementing seventh pay commission norms

The Mizoram state government staff have availed of a three-day mass casual leave beginning on Wednesday. (Source: Google Maps) The Mizoram state government staff have availed of a three-day mass casual leave beginning on Wednesday. (Source: Google Maps)

The functioning of the Mizoram government came to a complete halt on Wednesday as all the employees stayed away from work demanding immediate implementation of the Seventh central pay commission recommendations.

The state government staff have availed of a three-day mass casual leave beginning on Wednesday. All government offices, including the main civil secretariat wore a deserted look. The ministers also did not attend offices as the employees in their respective personal branches were absent.

State Finance Minister Lalsawta said the government intended to implement the seventh pay panel recommendations but was yet to decide on the date. Terming the agitation, spearheaded by the Federation of Mizoram Government Employees and Workers (FMGE and W), as unfortunate, Lalsawta said the state government had been waiting for the report and recommendations of the Pay Implementation Committee, which is headed by former finance minister and the current Vice Chairman of the State Planning Board H Liansailova.

The FMGE and W leaders, however, accused the state government of deliberately delaying the implementation of the central pay panel recommendations by constituting the committee.

