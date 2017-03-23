Mizoram constitutes review committee on liquor prohibition act

Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Minister R Lalzirliana on Thursday informed the state legislature that the state government had constituted Review and Evaluation Committee on the Mizoram Liquor Prohibition and Control Act, 2014. Replying to a query from Lalthanliana of the lone Mizoram People’s Conference (MPC) member, Lalzirliana said that the Review and Evaluation Committee would look into the advantages and disadvantages of opening wine shops in the state under the Mizoram Liquor Prohibition and Control Act, 2014.

The MLPC Act replaced the stringent Mizoram Liquor Total Prohibtion Act, 1995 which was enforced in the state for 18 years. He said that licences for 39 wine shops and two bars were given while some of the licence holders were yet to open the wine shops.

There were 71,230 permit holders in the state under the MLPC Act, 2014, he said. The MLPC Act, 2014 came into force on January 15, 2015 and wine shops were opened from March 16, 2015 amidst protest from the churches and some NGOs.

