Mizoram CM Lal Thanhawla likely to chair ‘Peace Accord Review Committee’

Mizoram Governor Lt. General Nirbhay Sharma has constituted a committee to review the peace accord signed between the Centre and the erstwhile underground Mizo National Front (MNF) on June 30, 1986, official sources said on Saturday. The sources said that the committee officially named as the ‘Peace Accord Review Committee’ would be chaired by Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla in which Home Minister R. Lalzirliana would be Vice Chairman and former Minister Lalrinmawia Ralte, Member Secretary.

Three members of the committee were former underground MNF cadre and Local Administration Minister P. C. Lalthanliana, state chief secretary Lalmalsawma and former underground MNF ‘Defence Minister’ and also ‘Army Chief’ R. Zamawia while ‘Colonel’ Lalrawnliana former Commander of the ‘Tactical Headquarters’ of the Mizo National Army in Chittagong Hill Tracts was appointed as the ‘special invitee’.

Though the terms of reference was not included in the order for constitution of the Committee issued on May 2 last, the committee was likely to look into the provisions of the historic Mizo Accord which were yet to be implemented by the centre and the state government.

The Mizo Accord was signed after 20 years of insurgency in Mizoram and the state became one of the most peaceful states in the country.

