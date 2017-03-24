Mizoram: Assembly rejects Opposition’s resolution to repeal of Liquor Prohibition and Control Act

Mizoram CM Lal Thanhawla said the government has constituted a Review and Evaluation Committee on the MLPC Act. (File Phot0) Mizoram CM Lal Thanhawla said the government has constituted a Review and Evaluation Committee on the MLPC Act. (File Phot0)

Mizoram Assembly Friday rejected a resolution moved by Lalrinawma of opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) seeking repeal of the Mizoram Liquor Prohibition and Control (MLPC) Act, 2014. Lalrinawma’s resolution said the MLPC Act under which wine shops were opened in the state has created problems for churches, society, families and individuals and should be repealed and replaced by the stringent Mizoram Liquor Total Prohibition Act which was imposed earlier in the state.

During the discussion the opposition members said the MLPC Act has hurt the Mizo society and had been vehemently opposed by the churches and the NGOs.

Ruling Congress legislators, including Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla, however, said that liquor was available in abundance even during the 17 years of prohibition and the state government has constituted a Review and Evaluation Committee on the MLPC Act.

The committee had constituted a study group to study the impact of the enforcement of the act to the society, it said.

The resolution was then rejected by a voice vote.

