Mizoram assembly adjourned sine die

The one-day special session of the Mizoram assembly, which summoned today by Governor Lt General Nirbhay Sharma to deliberate on a state law on Goods and Services Tax (GST), was adjourned sine die by Speaker Hiphei this afternoon.

The Mizoram GST Bill, 2017, introduced in the state legislature by the Taxation Minister Lalsawta was unanimously passed by the assembly while the Mizoram Value Added Tax (Amendment) Act, 2017 was also passed by the assembly.

Finance Minister Lalsawta laid the report of the comptroller auditor general of India on the table of the legislature.

