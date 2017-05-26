Mizoram: 338 Myanmar refugees repatriated

A release issued by Guwahati-based Defence PRO Lt Col Suneet Newton said the refugees had crossed over to escape atrocities from Myanmar-based insurgent group Arakan Army. (Source: Google map) A release issued by Guwahati-based Defence PRO Lt Col Suneet Newton said the refugees had crossed over to escape atrocities from Myanmar-based insurgent group Arakan Army. (Source: Google map)

As many as 338 Myanmar nationals, mostly women and children, have been repatriated after they crossed over to the Indian side in Mizoram last week, following alleged atrocities by a Myanmar-based insurgent group.

The refugees from Ralei village had arrived in Lungpuk and Khaiky villages of southern Mizoram’s Saiha district on May 19.

A release issued by Guwahati-based Defence PRO Lt Col Suneet Newton said the refugees had crossed over to escape atrocities from Myanmar-based insurgent group Arakan Army. It added that the Assam Rifles organised the repatriation exercise on Wednesday.

“The villagers, who came from Myanmar to receive refugees…confided that the Arakan Army insurgents had moved away to an undisclosed location towards Myanmar side and the village was now completely safe for the refugees to return,” the release said.

