Mixing debris with garbage: Civic body files police complaints against 10 garbage contractors

A MONTH after officials of the municipality’s Solid Waste Management (SWM) department caught dumpers carrying garbage mixed with debris to increase the weight of the waste being carried to the dumping grounds, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has now filed police complaints against 10 contractors.

While monitoring dumping grounds and garbage transfer stations, the SWM department had secretly filmed dumpers depositing the solid waste and had found that several dumpers were carrying debris mixed with the garbage. They subsequently issued showcause notices to the contractors. On August 21, they filed police complaints with Kurla and Vikhroli police stations against 10 contractors.

“We have filed around 25 such complaints against contractors based on our observations made at the dumping grounds and the refuse transfer stations. We are planning to file another 10 such complaints after which we will decide on the action the BMC will take against them,” said Vijay Singhal, Additional Municipal Commissioner.

Other officials of the SWM department said that some contractors submitted responses to the showcause notices, denying the allegations. “In their replies, they have said that they have nothing to do with the debris found in the garbage,” said an SWM official.

The official added that the complaints made to the police were based on the number of dumpers found to have mixed debris in the waste. “In the complaint, we have requested the police to charge them with fraud. Apart from levying a hefty penalty, we may also blacklist some of them,” the official said.

In an effort to meet the deadline of September 30 given by the Bombay High Court, officials from the SWM department have taken up extensive measures to ensure that the overall waste output of the city reduces. Promising strict action against the contractors, Singhal said, “Apart from putting an end to this kind of malpractice by contractors, we have taken several measures like targeting bulk generators and promoting waste processing among residential societies. We have successfully managed to bring the waste down to 7,500 metric tonnes per day.”

