Mithun Chakraborty resigns from Rajya Sabha citing health reasons

Actor turned politician Mithun Chakraborty on Monday resigned from Rajya Sabha citing poor health condition.He has submitted his resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman, sources in TMC said. Mithun, whose alleged involvement in Saradha scam made news last year, had attended the Upper House for three days only.

He has written to the Chairman that because of his health condition he is not been able to fulfil his duty in Rajya Sabha and that is why he is relinquishing his seat, sources added.

He was nominated to the upper house by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the TMC in 2014.

“He resigned from Rajya Sabha on health grounds. We continue to share warm relationship with him and his family and wish him speedy recovery,” said TMC leader Derek O’Brien.

Mithun made his acting debut in the 1976 Mrinal Sen-directed film Mrigaya, for which he won the National Film Award for Best Actor. He has acted in several blockbusters including Dance Dance, Pyar Jhukta Nahi and Agneepath.

