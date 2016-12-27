Mithun quits Rajya Sabha, cites health

Chakrabarty was sent to Rajya Sabha by the TMC in April 2014. Chakrabarty was sent to Rajya Sabha by the TMC in April 2014.

HAVING ATTENDED Parliament for three days in more than two-and-a-half years, actor Mithun Chakrabarty has resigned as a Rajya Sabha member, seeking exemption from even a meeting with the Upper House chairman while submitting his papers.

“He resigned from RS on health grounds; we continue to share a warm relationship with him and his family; (we) wish him a speedy recovery,” Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien said. Chakrabarty was sent to Rajya Sabha by the TMC in April 2014.

According to the norm, an MP who resigns from Rajya Sabha has to meet the House chairman before his/her resignation is accepted so that the presiding officer is convinced that the resignation has not been tendered under duress. Responding to his plea, Vice President Hamid Ansari has summoned O’Brien.