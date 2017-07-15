Misunderstandings being spread about GST, stern action against those who try to ‘circumvent law’: Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Source: PTI Photo) Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Source: PTI Photo)

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) is very simple tax and several misunderstandings are being spread about this new taxation system. “GST is a very simple tax and those who follow the law will not be called to the office for assessment. For them, everything, including the return and the assessment orders will be made online,” Jaitley said.

However, the Union Minister made it clear that stern action will be taken against those who tried to be “over clever” and tried to “circumvent the law”. Jaitley was addressing a rally after laying foundation stone for new office of the BJP near Gill road grain market. He said several misunderstandings are being created about the GST, just as strong rumours and misconceptions were spread when mobiles phones were introduced in the market.

Jaitley also hailed Jammu and Kashmir for accepting the GST and stated that it would work in the financial interests of the state. Commenting on terrorism, Jaitley claimed that the BJP was the lone party that openly condemned the terrorism and added that there were some parties who did not mind using objectionable words against the Army that was fighting a battle on the front for security of the country. “Whatever our ideologies may be, we must be together in fighting for the unity and integrity of the country,” said the minister.

Earlier in the day, he had addressed a function in the Sat Pal Mittal School organised by the Bharti Foundation for its ‘Satya Bharti Abhiyan’. He met a joint delegation of Bharti Kisan Union (Rahnewale) and BKU (Lakhowal).

Farmers’ outfits were demanding that GST to be rolled back on agriculture inputs and machinery.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App