Mission Smart City: Badnore launches slew of ‘smart’ projects

Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore with MP Kirron Kher along with other UT officials at the inauguration of cycle tracks at Vigyan Path, Sector 8. Sahil Walia Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore with MP Kirron Kher along with other UT officials at the inauguration of cycle tracks at Vigyan Path, Sector 8. Sahil Walia

UT ADMINISTRATOR V P Singh Badnore Sunday launched the first bouquet of projects under the Chandigarh Smart City Mission on the second anniversary of Smart City project. Among the projects launched included cycle tracks at Vigyan Path, Smart City operations Centre at PEC, construction of subway connecting sector 17 to Rose Garden, smart parking at Sector 17, urban park behind Neelam Cinema, Sector 17, Chandigarh. All these projects are under PAN city proposal while under Area based development (ABD), it is only the project of Revitalization of sector 17 that has been initiated. No project in Sector 43 under ABD which would take away 87 per cent of the smart city funds was initiated among these projects.

In the project of cycle tracks, the Chandigarh Administration plans to make UT a cycle-friendly city by December 2017. It has to construct a 90-km cycle tracks in Chandigarh of which the work of cycle track of 9.2-km on Vigyan path has been completed and opened to the public. The total expenditure incurred on this stretch of cycle track is Rs 1.40 crore.

The Smart City Operations Centre, which was inaugurated at PEC, includes an integrated command control centre comprising smart analytic and artificial intelligence-enabled solutions. This platform will act as urban observatory and has integrated all the live smart city solutions of Chandigarh Smart city such as water SCADA, solid waste management, mechanised cleaning of roads, bus transport solution, citizen portal solutions.

The next in line was laying the foundation stone of a subway that will connect Sector 17 to Rose Garden, Sector 16, at a cost of around Rs 7 crore. The construction work shall be completed within 9 months. The pedestrian underpass connecting North plaza, Sector 17, and Rose Garden will help in connecting two large public spaces thereby increasing the footfall in Sector 17, Chandigarh. There would be a provision for murals on the underpass wall. Golf carts and e-rickshaws will be made available for the commuters.

The foundation stone of an urban park in Sector 17 was also laid by the administrator. The Urban park would be developed on an area of 60 acres at a cost of Rs 11.50 crore. The work will be completed within 12 months. Integrating Existing Football Ground and a Green Belt, Multipurpose Play Court, three open Badminton Courts, amphitheater having a capacity of 200 persons are some of its features, an outdoor LED screen are some of its features.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App