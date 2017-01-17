Mission Mutha: A village’s crusade for clean water

On the 18th of every month, the plastic collected by villagers is sold to a recycling firm. (Express Photo) On the 18th of every month, the plastic collected by villagers is sold to a recycling firm. (Express Photo)

“THE RIVER Mutha is our mother. As it flows further, it takes care of lakhs of people living on its banks. We feel the pain when we see our mother getting badly polluted when it flows through the cities. We are trying our best to at least ensure that the river is clean here in our village,” says Seetabai Mankar, the sarpanch of the village Sangrun, nearly 35 kms away from Pune. The village is located at the confluence of three rivers Mose, Ambi and Mutha, thus people call it ‘Triveni’.

Situated in the difficult terrains of Sahyadri ranges, the land holding is very small in this village with a population of just 1,245. Over the past two years, 250 families of Sangrun have voluntarily started a weekly drive to clean the village, thereby disconnecting the supply of garbage that ultimately reaches the river and pollutes it.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Every Sunday, 300 villagers, out of which around 200 are women, come together to clean the village. Interestingly, there is a standing rule here that no villager would litter anywhere. All kinds of plastic that is used is stored in houses itself. On the 18th of every month, the entire plastic is collected and sold to a firm in Pune for recycling at the rate of Rs 5 per kg. Yashwant Pokale of the firm, which buys this plastic, says that they use this plastic to make water storage tanks and pipes.

It all started when a women’s college from Pune had conducted its NSS camp in this village. Vinod Bodhankar, who was one of the guest lecturers, inspired the villagers to come together and preserve the ecosystem. The villagers of Sangrun have developed a special relationship with the river and have resolved to keep the stretch of river that passes through their village, clean and free from plastic and other pollutants. Besides, Tuesdays and Fridays are the days of collection of wet garbage from the village. Sunil Bhokare, the brain behind this cleanliness drive, lends his own tractor to collect and dump the wet garbage away .

As the village is located on the banks of three rivers ‘Triveni’, fishing is a major activity here. With around 50 fishermen families, this ‘Triveni’ has proved to be a major livelihood source. Being a clean water reservoir, the fish found here is said to be tasty and sold at Rs 400 per kg, a price fairly good compared to other river fish. Conserving this livelihood source is a major inspiration for people here. “Will it be unfair if we expect people from cities who have been living on the banks of the river Mutha to do their bit too,” asks a villager.