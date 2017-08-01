Mission 2019: Amit Shah to visit Haryana tomorrow

BJP President Amit Shah, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar (L), and MoS SS Ahluwalia (R) arrive to attend BJP parliamentary party meeting, in New Delhi on Tuesday (PTI Photo) BJP President Amit Shah, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar (L), and MoS SS Ahluwalia (R) arrive to attend BJP parliamentary party meeting, in New Delhi on Tuesday (PTI Photo)

BJP President Amit Shah will be in Haryana on Wednesday for a three-day visit to review the works undertaken by the Manohar Lal Khattar government in the state. With an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP national chief is travelling across states to strategise and find ways to strengthen the party at grass-root level.

Shah is on a 110-day countrywide tour which began in Jammu in April this year. His tour will be in two phases of 95 and 15 days. The party chief will be camping at Rohtak in Haryana for all three days, as the ruling BJP, which came to power for the first time in the state, is looking to consolidate its position after its 3 years rule.

Shah had visited the Union Territory of Chandigarh in May. The BJP leader has a hectic schedule lined up for his Haryana visit. He will be holding a series of meetings with the council of ministers and party MLAs, state BJP president Subhash Barala said.

Arrangements have been made to give a rousing welcome to the party chief, he said. “Shah will be welcomed by party workers at eight different points en-route, including at Bahadurgarh. The party chief will also hold a roadshow en-route and thousands of our workers will welcome him in the form of a bike rally,” Barala said.

He said immediately after his arrival, Shah will address a series of meetings with party office bearers, former MPs and ex-MLAs of the party. The party chief will be meeting party’s state unit core group and intellectuals in the afternoon followed by an interaction with party MPs and legislators in the evening, Barala said, adding Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will also be present in these meetings.

While six meetings are lined up for the first day, eight meetings will be held on August 3, during which Shah would also inaugurate a library building in the party office at Rohtak, he said. Shah is also scheduled to have a media interaction on August 3, the state BJP chief said over phone. On the concluding day of his visit, Shah will address party workers and ask them to work on ‘vistarak yojna’ (expansion plan) ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Shah will also be presented with a report card highlighting the Khattar government’s achievements during its over 1,000-day rule, Barala said. The BJP chief will also take stock of implementation of schemes related to poor.

When asked why Rohtak was chosen as the venue for Shah’s visit, Barala said, “Rohtak has been our party’s headquarter for decades. It is also the political capital of Haryana. Rohtak was also the stronghold of one of our tallest leaders, late Mangal Sain”.

