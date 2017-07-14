‘Mission 2019’: Amit Shah to visit Haryana in August

BJP President Amit Shah. (Source: PTI) BJP President Amit Shah. (Source: PTI)

BJP president Amit Shah would visit Haryana for three days in the first week of August. During his visit, he would review the works undertaken by the state government and finalise the strategy for future course of action by analysing the steps being taken to strengthen the organisation in the state.

With an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Shah is travelling across states to strategise and find ways to strengthen the party at the grass-root level.

Haryana BJP unit president Subhash Barala said Shah would stay in Haryana from August 2 to 4 as part of a national level campaign being run for Mission 2019.

On the first day of his visit, he would hold a review meeting with the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and cabinet ministers to take stock of implementation of the schemes related to poor.

Barala said Shah would meet state office-bearers on August 3 and discuss organisational structure and activities before leaving for Delhi next day.

The BJP chief is on a 110-day country-wide tour which began in Jammu in April this year. The BJP president had visited Union Territory Chandigarh in May.

