Missing UP boy Ravi Kumar dies after climbing Mt. Everest

Ravi Kumar (Source: facebook.com/ravi.rockclimber) Ravi Kumar (Source: facebook.com/ravi.rockclimber)

A 27-year-old Indian climber lost his life after falling from some 200 metres on his way back after summiting Mount Everest. He had earlier gone missing after reaching the world’s tallest peak. Moradabad boy Ravi Kumar fell from Balcony, located at 8,200 metre altitude and died, said Dinesh Bhattarai, Director General of Department of Tourism. Balcony is the final resting spot before climbers ascend the south summit of the mountain. This was the fifth fatality on the mountain this season, said Bhattarai.

“Our liaison officer deputed in Mt Everest has confirmed that he died after he fell some 150 to 200 metre down from the Balcony while he was descending after the summit,” Bhattarai said.

On Saturday, Kumar successfully reached Mt. Everest at 1:28 pm. His climbing guide Lakpa also fell unconscious after suffering from frostbite at Camp IV. Earlier, President of Nepal Mountaineering Association, Ang Tshering Sherpa said, “The chances of his survival were slim, as more than 24 hours had elapsed since he went missing in the extreme climate.”

Till now, five people have died this season, including an American, Slovakian and an Australian national. However, the identity of the fourth person was still unknown. Nearly 300 people have died so far since the journey to Mt. Everest began in 1953.

–with inputs from PTI

