Missing teenagers from Maharashtra’s Palghar town reunited with family

Three teenagers who had run away from their homes in Morgaon and Vasai in neighbouring Plaghar, were reunited with their families after being traced from Rajasthan, police said on Tuesday. The three boys, aged around 15, had left their homes on July 21 and went on a trip to Rajasthan for “fun”, senior inspector Prakash Birajdar of Tulinj police station told PTI. Parents of the trio, two of them students of class VIII, filed a missing complaint with the local police after they failed to trace them in the neighbourhood. The police then launched a hunt to trace the boys and got a tip off that they were at one of the boys’ relative’s house in Rajasthan, the officer said.

A police team was dispatched to Rajasthan but the boys could not be traced as they had left the place before police arrived.

The team then with help of local police in Rajasthan, found them at Swarupganj railway station in Sirohi district and brought them to Vasai.

The boys were reunited with their parents last evening, Birajdar said.

