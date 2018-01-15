‘Missing’ Pravin Togadia found in Ahmedabad hospital

Pravin Togadia went missing from Ahmedabad after a Rajasthan police team came to arrest him in relation to a 2015 case. (File Photo) Pravin Togadia went missing from Ahmedabad after a Rajasthan police team came to arrest him in relation to a 2015 case. (File Photo)

Vishwa Hindu Parishad international working president Pravin Togadia, who went missing from Ahmedabad after a Rajasthan police team came to arrest him in relation to a 2015 case, was found later on Monday in a hospital. Reports said the Hindutva leader was found in an Ahmedabad hospital.

Earlier in the day, the VHP blamed the Rajasthan Police, saying Togadia went missing after he was detained by them. However, the police team said they could not find the VHP chief at his residence when they came to execute an arrest warrant against Togadia under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC in an old case.

About 40 VHP members ransacked the Sola police station and blocked traffic on Sarkehj-Gandhinagar highway. They demanded that Togadia be traced immediately. “Our International Working President Pravin Togadia is missing since 10 am. The responsibility of his whereabouts and security lies with the administration,” PTI quoted VHP’s Gujarat unit general secretary Ranchod Bharwad as saying.

