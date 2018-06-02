Missing peace negotiator: SC seeks response of Centre, Assam, Meghalaya

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and M Shantanagoudar gave two weeks’ time to the governments to file their replies. A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and M Shantanagoudar gave two weeks’ time to the governments to file their replies.

THE SUPREME Court Friday issued notices to the Centre and the governments of Assam and Meghalaya on a habeas corpus plea which raised the issue of disappearance of Rebati Phukan, who had been working as a “peace negotiator” between the Centre and separatist outfit United Liberation Front of Assam.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and M Shantanagoudar gave two weeks’ time to the governments to file their replies.

The bench initially asked petitioner Kaushik Phukan — son of Rebati Phukan — why he did not approach the Guwahati High Court first as the Assam police was seized of the matter. The court also pointed out that the petitioner himself had stated that the state chief minister had assured all assiatance.

“You have support of the CM then what is stopping you from approaching the high court? Why did you come to Delhi all the way from the northeast?,” the bench asked.

Appearing for Kaushik, senior advocate Geeta Luthra said there was no progress and also that two states and various central agencies were involved in the matter. The petition sought direction to authorities, including Assam government, to produce Rebati Phukan before the court.

The petitioner claimed his father had been missing since April 22 and cited news reports which quoted ULFA chief Paresh Baruah as saying that Rebati was negotiating a fresh proposal for Baruah’s faction with the Centre and that he “might be in the custody of the Intelligence Bureau, Research and Analysis Wing, Military Intelligence or National Investigating Agency as they have a rivalry amongst them”.

Kaushik said his father, a former footballer and businessman, was appointed as a member of the People’s Consultative Group (PCG) formed by ULFA in 2005 to mediate with the Centre.

Since 1990, he had been “working to facilitate peace dialogue between the Government of India and ULFA”, he submitted and claimed that in 1997, Rebati “played a major role in getting Anup Chetia, general secretary, ULFA, to India from Bangladesh.”

