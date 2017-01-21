Missing out, Rupak Kumar Dutta is frontrunner for DGP post in Karnataka

Rupak Kumar Dutta Rupak Kumar Dutta

Senior IPS officer Rupak Kumar Dutta, who recently missed out on being appointed CBI director, is the frontrunner for the post of Karnataka police chief. The position falls vacant on January 31. A 1981-batch officer from the Karnataka cadre, Dutta is a former special director in the CBI and is currently handling an internal security function in the Home Ministry. He has expressed willingness to return to Karnataka and has had a couple of consultations with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, sources said.

As the seniormost officer in the CBI, Dutta was in line to be CBI director in December 2016 but was transferred to the Home Ministry at the time of retirement of the then CBI director Anil Kumar Sinha. The IPS officer lost out on the posting on Thursday when the Centre appointed Delhi police chief Alok Kumar Verma as the new CBI director.

Dutta was eligible to be Karnataka police chief in 2015, but was overlooked on account of him being in the CBI. The Congress government in the state at the time preferred another 1981-batch officer, Om Prakash.

Incumbent Director General and Inspector General of Police Om Prakash’s controversy-ridden tenure will end on January 31. The state government is not in favour of extending his tenure, sources said.

Dutta is the seniormost in-service IPS officer from Karnataka since January 1, 2017. The Congress government goes largely by seniority in appointment of most of its top bureaucrats and police officials, the sources added.

If appointed, Dutta’s term as Karnataka police chief will end in October 2017. Despite the short tenure, the government seems to be in favour of appointing Dutta on account of his image as a clean and efficient officer who commands the respect of the police force, government sources said.

Dutta, who has served multiple stints in the CBI and was the head of Lokayukta police in Karnataka, was at the helm of investigations that unravelled widespread corruption involving senior ministers in the BJP government between 2008 and 2013.

A couple of years ago, he was accused of taking up a law course while in service without obtaining sanction from the state government. The case was dismissed by the Karnataka High Court last year and an appeal has been filed in the Supreme Court.

If Dutta had not shown inclination to return to Karnataka, the frontrunner for the police chief’s post would have been woman IPS officer Neelamani Raju (57), who returned to the state last year after a 23-year stint in the Intelligence Bureau.

The 1983-batch officer currently heads the internal security department in the Karnataka police.