‘Missing’ NRI murdered over extra-marital affair in Hyderabad

A 35-year-old NRI working with the National Bank of Abu Dhabi, who had gone missing from Falaknuma area here last week was found murdered and his body buried at an under-construction house, police said today. Police yesterday got exhumed the body of Syed Imran, who was employed as Customer service Officer in National Bank of Abu Dhabi, and said that he was killed for having extra marital affair with a city-based woman.

On February 4, Syed Imran’s mother had lodged a complaint with Falaknuma Police stating that her son had gone missing following which a missing case was registered.

During course of investigation, it was revealed that Imran had met one lady at Rythu Bazaar in Falaknuma and had left with her on a two-wheeler on February 4, DCP (South Zone) V Satyanarayana said.

During the probe, police picked up one Saif Bin Sabeth Barabood, who told police that the missing person was having extra marital affair with the wife of his elder brother Sayeed Bin Sabeth Barabood and also his elder sister.

Sayeed Bin Sabeth Barabood, working as servant in Qatar Army came back to Hyderabad and met his younger brother and got confirmed the information about the extra marital affair of Syed Imran with his wife and sister and he hatched a plan along with Saif Bin and his wife and lured Imran through his wife to Rythu Bazaar from where they went to Jamalbanda, the DCP explained.

“They later killed Imran by cutting his throat with a knife after sprinkling chilly powder in his eyes and caused his instantaneous death and buried his body,” the senior police officer said adding further investigation is in progress to bring-out the total facts and to unravel conspiracy hatched by the accused persons.