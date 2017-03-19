Missing Nizamuddin Dargah clerics are safe, to come back to Delhi tomorrow: Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

The two Indian clerics of Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah, who went missing from Karachi, are safe and will be back in Delhi tomorrow, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj confirmed on Sunday. “I just spoke to Syed Nazim Ali Nizami in Karachi. He told me that they are safe and will be back in Delhi tomorrow,” she wrote on Twitter.

The latest development comes a day after the Pakistan government conveyed to the the Indian High Commission in Islamabad that they have been “traced and have reached Karachi”. Swaraj had earlier spoke to Pakistan PM’s adviser on foreign affairs Sartaj Aziz regarding the issue and sought his help in tracing the two.

On Saturday, it was reported that Syed Asif Nizami, head priest (Sajjadanashin) of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in Delhi, and his nephew Syed Nazim Nizami were in custody of Pakistan’s intelligence agency over their alleged links with Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM). According to reports, both were offloaded from Karachi-bound Shaheen Airlines on March 14 at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore.

Speaking to The Indian Express from Karachi on Saturday evening, Syed Wazir Nizami, their host in that city, had said, “The authorities informed us about two hours ago that they had gone to visit their followers in interior Sindh, but due to no cellular service, they were unable to get in touch with us. They are yet to reach home.”

Syed Asif is Syed Wazir’s maternal uncle, and Syed Nazim is his cousin. In Delhi, Asif Ali Nizam’s son Amir said they had received a call from the Home Ministry, informing them that the duo had been traced and released.

