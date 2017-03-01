Missing names on voter lists across Maharashtra: Standing committee orders probe

Sena says it will file a PIL regarding missing voters.

Reiterating allegations of foul play raised by the Shiv Sena regarding the names of missing voters in the voter list, Leader of the House and Sena leader Trushna Vishwasrao said majority of the 11 lakh names deleted by the Election Commission after the 2014 assembly elections were Marathi voters.

The allegations were raised in the standing committee meeting Tuesday, and chairperson Yashodhar Phanse of the Shiv Sena directed the civic administration to conduct a probe.

Even though the new general body is yet to be constituted, the impact of the rupture in the alliance between the Shiv Sena and the BJP was evident at the meeting. “The majority of the 11 lakh people whose names were deleted by the Election Commission were Marathis and this has affected our vote bank. This voter list is problematic and the civic body should conduct a thorough inquiry,” he said.

Apart from Vishwasrao, Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Pravin Chheda raised allegations against Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta.

“Repair work was carried out on four roads in a private layout, which were in a bad condition in Garodia Nagar. This work was carried out without any tendering process by the ward officer who was following the orders of civic chief Mehta,” he said.

Chheda alleged that the work was done when the code of conduct was in force and Mehta had done so to help the BJP candidate from the area make an impression on people. In response to his demand for an inquiry, Phanse directed the civic administration to conduct a probe into Chheda’s allegations too.

The Shiv Sena had earlier said it would file a public interest litigation in the Bombay High Court over the issue of missing names on the voter lists for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls. The party has also reached out to the people who could not vote to register their complaint at their toll free number.

Another Sena member of the standing committee said close to 8 lakh names that were deleted from the lists were those of Marathis. “The party members who were manning the desks in front of the polling booths reported that majority of the people who came to complain that their name was missing were Marathis. Hardly, any Gujarati or Jain voter came with such complaints,” said the member.

Convinced that there had been manipulation, he said the voter lists at the polling booths were different from the list released by the EC on January 5. “Many names which were present in our list was absent from the list at the polling booths. Someone has deleted the names and there should be an inquiry to find out who was responsible for it,” he said.