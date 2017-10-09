Missing Muzaffarpur girl case: More than 3 yrs after it took over, CBI yet to file chargesheet

Her parents suspected involvement of the land mafia as they had refused to sell their property in Muzaffarpur. (File Photo) Her parents suspected involvement of the land mafia as they had refused to sell their property in Muzaffarpur. (File Photo)

Three-and-a-half years after it took over the investigation into the kidnapping and murder case of 12-year-old Muzaffarpur girl Navaruna Chakravarty, the CBI is yet to file a chargesheet. The agency has missed the third deadline of September 30, 2017, set by the Supreme Court. Earlier, the apex court, hearing a contempt of court petition filed by a Muzaffarpur resident on the delay in probe, had set a deadline of October 31, 2016 and another of March 31, 2017, for CBI to file the chargesheet.

A Class VII student, Navaruna was kidnapped from her home on the night of September 18, 2012. Her parents suspected involvement of the land mafia as they had refused to sell their property in Muzaffarpur. In October 2014, murder charges were included in the case and the victims’ parents were told that their DNA had matched with a skull recovered from near a nullah close to their residence.

Navaruna’a father Atulya Chakravarty told The Indian Express, “If an investigating agency like CBI cannot file a chargesheet even three-and-a-half years after taking over the case, where should we go? The CBI seems to have scant respect for judiciary as it has missed the third deadline to file the chargesheet”.

Chakravarty said the CBI had not even given the number of accused in the case. “It has applied sections of murder on unknown accused. But it has not updated the Supreme Court about it,” said Chakravarty, who lives with wife Maitri at their Muzaffarpur home.

Chakravarty added that he did not believe in the “positive” DNA report. “My wife and I had given our DNA samples on March 25, 2014, We were told verbally in October 2014 that our DNA had matched with that of the skull. But I do not believe it as police did not provide us a sample of the skull so that I could get it tested at a laboratory of my choice and match it with the police report,” he said.

CBI investigating officer Raunak Kumar told The Indian Express: “Our investigation has been on”.

Asked why CBI failed to file chargesheet and who are the accused in the case, he said he was not competent to speak on the matter. CBI SP K Bhattacharya could not be contacted.

Abhishek Ranjan, a petitioner in the case, said CBI had spoken to him. “I have given all information regarding the case but there is hardly any movement despite Supreme Court’s intervention. We are waiting for the CBI’s response to the SC over the delay in investigation”.

