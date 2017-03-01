Missing man found dead in Muzaffarnagar, 2 arrested

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly murdering a 25-year-old man who went missing on February 23 in Muzaffarnagar, police said.

The body of Chand Mohammad was found in Bagh Janki Das locality here yesterday, SP (City) Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

A case has been registered against five persons and two of them — Johnny and Amit — have been arrested, the officer said.

According to police, the duo confessed to stabbing the youth to death after to a dispute over money.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the area and extra police officers have been deployed in view of any possiblity of communal tension in the area.