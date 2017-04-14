Latest News
Missing Kerala youth who ‘joined’ IS killed in Afghanistan

Murshid was among the 21 persons from the state, who reportedly went missing after travelling to the Middle East last year and were suspected to have joined the terrorist organisation in Syria.

By: PTI | Kasargod | Published:April 14, 2017 1:55 pm
Another missing youth from Kerala, suspected to have joined the Islamic State group, has reportedly been killed in a drone strike in Afghanistan. Murshid Muhammed, a native of Padna in this district, was killed in a drone attack in Nangarhar province in Afghanistan, said Abdur Rahiman, an Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader in Padna.

Rahiman, also a social activist, said he received the message in Thursday on social media app, Telegram. “The exact date could not be known yet…The message did not come from the usual source…I could not get more details,” Rahiman said.

Murshid was among the 21 persons from the state, who reportedly went missing after travelling to the Middle East last year and were suspected to have joined the terrorist organisation in Syria. However, Chandera police did not confirm the news saying, “We have no information about it.”

Two month s ago, another youth T K Hafeesudeen(24), also from Padna, was killed in a drone attack in Afghanistan.

  1. L
    Lalitha Lakshmanan
    Apr 14, 2017 at 2:34 pm
    Kerala, the part of India also generates and produces ISI men. It is a shame to Kerala and for India. How does this happens? Weak minded people falls as prey to the net extended by ISI.
    Reply

