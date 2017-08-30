Missing Kerala youth sends family messages: ‘Have escaped kafirs’

Weeks after he went missing, a Kerala youth has sent a Telegram app message to his family that he has escaped from among the kafirs (unbelievers) and soon would become Shaheed (martyr). The message has raised suspicion that MTech student Najeeb, 24, of Malappuram, has moved out of country. Police on Monday registered a missing case following a complaint from his mother, Khamarunnisa, a school teacher. Police sources said they could not trace Najeeb, who has not been home for weeks.

What triggered suspicion about the youth was a message he had sent to his mother via telegram messenger that he has met with true jihadis. The message further said: “There is no meaning in living with kafirs and I have escaped from the world of kafirs.’’ Najeeb advised his mother not to inform police. Following this message, the mother filed a complaint.

Intelligence sources said they suspect the youth might have joined the Islamic State, going by the nature of his message. “However, we could not confirm it. All airports have been alerted and probe is on. We began the probe today (Tuesday). We have not got any details regarding his whereabouts,’’ a source said.

Najeeb’s father is employed in the UAE and he had completed his education there. He is an MTech student in Vellore in Tamil Nadu. Informing his family in Kerala that he was going for some special coaching programmes, Najeeb had recently moved to Hyderabad. Police sources said the family had recently noticed changes in his behaviour. He had been close to his family, particularly mother. But recently , he had become aloof.

