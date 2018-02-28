Missing Kashmiri student Suhail Aijaz may be depressed: agencies

MBBS second-year student Suhail Aijaz MBBS second-year student Suhail Aijaz

The lone Kashmiri student in AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Suhail Aijaz (19), who went missing two weeks ago, may be suffering from depression, and his last location was traced to Howrah in West Bengal, according to central agencies.

The IB and NIA have been tracking Suhail’s movement since his father Aijaz Ahmed Kataria lodged a complaint with police.

A note purportedly written by Suhail saying “I quit” was seized from his hostel room. “I have issued an appeal for him and want to convey that his family has no objection if he wants to leave MBBS and pursue something else,” Kataria said. Preliminary probe by agencies so far has ruled out Suhail leaning towards any radical preaching. As per reports, he was not keen on pursuing MBBS and had interest in literature.

