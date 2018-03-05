Odisha: Missing Kashmiri student kidnapped by Maoists, claims poster

While the subject matter of the poster is written in a blue ink and the name of the CPI (Maoist), Odisha State Committee, is in red. (File) While the subject matter of the poster is written in a blue ink and the name of the CPI (Maoist), Odisha State Committee, is in red. (File)

The disappearance of a Kashmiri medical student from here took a new turn after a handwritten poster was found claiming that he was kidnapped by Maoists. The Odisha Police, investigating the disappearance of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar student Suhail Ajjaj, on Monday said they are verifying the authenticity of the poster. The poster, written on a plain paper, was found on the wall of the Baramunda overbridge here in the morning and local people informed the police.

“We are examining the authenticity of the poster and have started an investigation. The police have seized the poster,” Bhubaneswar DCP Satyabrata Bhoi said. They demanded that Odisha Maovadi Party chief Sabyasachi Panda be released within a week, failing which Suhail would be killed.

While the subject matter of the poster is written in a blue ink and the name of the CPI (Maoist), Odisha State Committee, is in red. The poster also threatened to “blast police stations and the railway station in Bhubaneswar on March 11 and kill hundreds of people,” they said. Maoist leader Panda’s wife Subhashree Panda said the disappearance of the Kashmiri student has nothing to do with her husband. “Sabyasachi Panda is no longer a member of the CPI (Maoist). Therefore, this poster should be fake one to mislead police,” Subhashree told reporters. She said Sabyasachi left the CPI (Maoist), Odisha Committee, 10 years ago.

His father Ajjaz Ahmed Kataria, who is now here, said the police should take this matter seriously and make proper investigation. Suhail, a second-year MBBS student had left the hostel on February 9, informing his friends that he was leaving for a wedding ceremony in Chandigarh and would return in a week. He said he would be traveling through Kolkata. But as he did not return even after nine days, his classmates informed the college authorities.

An Odisha police team returned to Bhubaneswar from Kolkata without any clue about him. Former DGP Sanjeev Marik, however, said the poster does not appear to be of CPI (Maoist) party. They give message in red letter and use letter heads. In this case, the letter is written on a plain paper, Marik pointed out.

