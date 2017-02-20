Missing JNU student Najeeb’s mother in Bihar: ‘Centre ignoring pleas to find my son’

Najeeb’s mother Fatima Nafees, Sunday. Source: Prashant Ravi Najeeb’s mother Fatima Nafees, Sunday. Source: Prashant Ravi

Fatima Nafees, mother of missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmad, Sunday took the stage at CPI-ML (Liberation)’s ‘Adhikar rally’ in Patna and attacked the Centre for failing to trace the first-year biotechnology student.

Najeeb went missing on October 15 last year, a day after an alleged altercation with some ABVP students on the campus.

“Just because my son comes from a poor family and is a Muslim, the BJP government has not been paying heed to our requests. We are running from pillar to post to raise our voice and want you all to be our voice,” said Fatima.

Accompanied by her son Mujeeb Ahmad, she alleged that ABVP students were involved in her son’s disappearance Najeeb’s younger brother, Mujeeb, told The Indian Express: “We have approached every high office. We met UP CM Akhilesh Yadav, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, the then Delhi L- G Najeeb Jung and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Ab Modiji hi milne ke kiye bache hai, unse bhi mil lenge (PM Narendra Modi is the only one we haven’t met, we will meet him too)”.

Mujeeb said the family last spoke with Najeeb at 11 am on October 15, 2016.

“When we reached JNU’s Mahi Mandvi hostel, Najeeb was not there. He had hardly lived in JNU hostel for 15-20 days since his admission. He lived at a rented accommodation before he was allotted a hostel room with a student, Mohammed Qasim,” said Mujeeb.

His mother also alleged Najeeb was earlier attacked by three students, who later locked him inside a bathroom. “Najeeb had told us how he was dragged outside the bathroom and beaten in the presence of security personnel,” she alleged.