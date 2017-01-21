Latest News
  • Missing JNU student case: Man held for making call to Najeeb Ahmed’s kin seeking ransom

Missing JNU student case: Man held for making call to Najeeb Ahmed’s kin seeking ransom

The man was arrested from Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh by a Crime Branch team and is being brought to Delhi on transit remand, said a senior police official.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:January 21, 2017 10:46 pm
JNU student Najeeb Ahmed, Najeeb Ahmed, JNU missing student, JNU missing student news, latest news, India news, National news, Crime news, National Crime news Mother of Najeeb Ahmed being detained by police

A man who allegedly made a call to missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed’s relatives demanding Rs 20 lakh ransom for his release has been arrested on Saturday, police said. The man had made a call to Najeeb’s relatives three days back. He was arrested from Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh by a Crime Branch team and is being brought to Delhi on transit remand, a senior police official said.

Watch What Else is Making News

Ahmed, an MSc Biotechnology student, went missing on October 15 after a scuffle allegedly with ABVP affiliated students at his hostel on the JNU campus.

Budget 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 21: Latest News