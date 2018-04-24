Indian who went missing in Pakistan found at Facebook friend’s home, to be sent back today

Devotees on their way to Pakistan at Attari railway station. (Express Photo by Rana Simranjit Singh) Devotees on their way to Pakistan at Attari railway station. (Express Photo by Rana Simranjit Singh)

The 24-year-old Indian from Punjab who had gone missing in Pakistan during Baisakhi celebrations was found in Punjab province’s Sheikhpura on Tuesday. Amarjit Singh, a resident of Amritsar, had arrived in Pakistan along with 1,700 other Sikh pilgrims to celebrate the festival on April 12.

Singh was found at his Facebook friend’s home in the province and will now be sent back to India through the Wagah Border, the Express Tribune reported. Singh’s disappearance was only noticed when the group began preparing for returning to India after the festivities. Confirming that Singh had been traced, spokesperson of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Amir Hashmi said that Singh will be handed over to the Indian authorities.

“Amarjit Singh has been found and will be sent back to India today. Singh on his arrival to Nankana Sahib had left the group to meet his Facebook friend – Amir Razzak – in Sheikhupura (some 30km from Nankana Sahib). In fact, the family of Razzak contacted the board and told it about his stay at their residence. Both Singh and Razzak visited the ETPB office in Lahore and told it that he (Singh) had not gone missing,” news agency PTI quoted Hashmi as saying.

According to ETPB, Singh left the group on April 16 to meet his Facebook friend, and the group noticed it on April 21. Earlier, another visiting Indian pilgrim Kiran Bala, who married a Pakistani man Mohammad Azam – a resident of Lahore – has applied for Pakistani citizenship. She had arrived in Lahore on April 12 to attend the Baisakhi festival.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd